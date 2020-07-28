Trump Says He Will Not Attend John Lewis’ Memorial Services

Following the death of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) who died from pancreatic cancer on July 17, President Trump said that he will not be attending any memorial services for the civil rights icon this week.

Lewis’ body is currently lying in state at the Capitol as part of six days of scheduled funeral proceedings, USA Today reports.

Trump confirmed his decision to reporters on Monday (July 17) when he was asked if he would pay his respects at the Capitol or Monday or Tuesday. “No, I won’t be going, no,” he said.