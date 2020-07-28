Trump Says He Will Not Attend John Lewis’ Memorial Services

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Following the death of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) who died from pancreatic cancer on July 17, President Trump said that he will not be attending any memorial services for the civil rights icon this week.
Lewis’ body is currently lying in state at the Capitol as part of six days of scheduled funeral proceedings, USA Today reports.
RELATED: John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Final Time
Trump confirmed his decision to reporters on Monday (July 17) when he was asked if he would pay his respects at the Capitol or Monday or Tuesday. “No, I won’t be going, no,” he said.
RELATED: BET News Special Special: John Lewis: In His Own Words
Despite Trump’s decision not to attend any memorials, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen paid their respects to Lewis on Monday evening. Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill also visited the Capitol to honor Lewis on Monday.
Lewis’ casket will continue its public viewing on Tuesday (July 28).
(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS