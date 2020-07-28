Trump Says He Will Not Attend John Lewis’ Memorial Services

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2020, after a trip to North Carolina. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump confirmed his decision before leaving the White House for a trip to North Carolina.

Following the death of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) who died from pancreatic cancer on July 17, President Trump said that he will not be attending any memorial services for the civil rights icon this week. 

Lewis’ body is currently lying in state at the Capitol as part of six days of scheduled funeral proceedings, USA Today reports

Trump confirmed his decision to reporters on Monday (July 17) when he was asked if he would pay his respects at the Capitol or Monday or Tuesday. “No, I won’t be going, no,” he said.

Despite Trump’s decision not to attend any memorials, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen paid their respects to Lewis on Monday evening. Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill also visited the Capitol to honor Lewis on Monday. 

Lewis’ casket will continue its public viewing on Tuesday (July 28).

