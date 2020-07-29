Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Doesn’t Trust Trump With Children’s Lives In COVID-19 Pandemic

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is criticizing Donald Trump’s attempt to reopen schools in the fall despite surging coronavirus cases.

Lance Bottoms told reporters during a call that she doesn’t trust the president as both an elected official and mother.

“As a mother of four children I do not trust this president with their lives,” she said Monday (July 27), according to The Hill.

One of Bottoms’ four children, her husband and herself were infected with the COVID-19 but they all were asymptomatic, so she says her family is a “prime example” of what can happen when kids are sent back into “unsafe classrooms.”

“As we contemplate sending our children back into school this is what our teachers, our custodians, our bus drivers and so many others in schools will face — children who are asymptomatic who may unintentionally infect those who don’t have the ability ward off this virus,” she said.

While Bottoms says she herself didn’t experience any symptoms of the coronavirus, she says it really took a toll on her husband.

“This is what our workers in our schools will face when we send our children back into schools this fall,” she added.

Georgia is one of the many states across the U.S. experiencing a large surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the Department of Public Health, there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of the disease, 3,563 deaths and 17,544 hospitalizations.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.