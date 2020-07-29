Barack Obama And George Clooney Turn Up During Virtual Joe Biden Fundraiser

The jokes came out between Barack Obama and his friend George Clooney during a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden.

During a 45-minute event on Tuesday (July 28) held on Zoom and at their own homes, the former president and Hollywood actor spent time pitching why Joe Biden was the best option to be the next president. According to attendees, the real fun came when dog barking was heard in the background from Obama’s feed.

Subsequently, a barking noise came from Clooney’s video after Obama asked him a question with Clooney responding that his dogs “must be Tea Party members because every time you started talking about Obamacare” the barking would start.

The virtual conversation between Clooney and Obama drew in a few thousand donors, with tickets starting at $250 per person and topped off at $250,000 for those who contributed or raised that amount, according to Deadline.

At one point during the event, Clooney listed how Biden has treated various issues versus Donald Trump’s handling, particularly Black Lives Matter supporters and protesters who Trump has largely labeled as a terrorist organization.

Also during the call, Obama urged everyone to get out and vote and that just because Biden is leading in the polls doesn’t mean a repeat of 2016 couldn’t happen.

George Clooney endorsed Barack Obama during his first presidential campaign and held a fundraiser at his Studio City home for the 44th President’s reelection bid in 2012.

