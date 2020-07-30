Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored With 25th Birthday Ceremony Two Weeks After Her Death

Family and friends of the late pregnant British YouTube star Nicole Thea gathered for a balloon release and birthday ceremony on what would have been her 25th birthday.

Thea and her unborn son passed away on July 11, just weeks away from her scheduled due date.

The social media star’s boyfriend Global Boga and father to their son, shared a photo and several videos on Instagram on Wednesday (July 29), captioning his post, "Baby girl my Shawty my Queen."

“Today Is Your 25th Birthday & Im Filled With The Most Pain Yet Im Glad I Could At Atleast Make Your Day Special,” he said. "I Will Love You Everyday All Night All My Life."