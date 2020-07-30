Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored With 25th Birthday Ceremony Two Weeks After Her Death

Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored With 25th Birthday Ceremony Two Weeks After Her Death

Nicole Thea and her unborn son passed away on July 11.

Family and friends of the late pregnant British YouTube star Nicole Thea gathered for a balloon release and birthday ceremony on what would have been her 25th birthday.  

Thea and her unborn son passed away on July 11, just weeks away from her scheduled due date. 

The social media star’s boyfriend Global Boga and father to their son,  shared a photo and several videos on Instagram on  Wednesday (July 29), captioning  his post, "Baby girl my Shawty my Queen."

“Today Is Your 25th Birthday & Im Filled With The Most Pain Yet Im Glad I Could At Atleast Make Your Day Special,” he said. "I Will Love You Everyday All Night All My Life."

Baby girl my Shawty my Queen I have a lot to say, a lot on my mind & no one on this planet can understand what I am going through in my life. The pain can’t be explained. MY RIB MY LIFE MY LOVE MY LOVE MY HEART MY HEARTBEAT MY EVERYTHING MY EVERY DAY LIFE. TODAY IS YOUR 25th BIRTHDAY & IM FILLED WITH THE MOST PAIN YET IM GLAD I COULD AT ATLEAST MAKE YOUR DAY SPECIAL. All the plans we HAD, all the plans I HAD. all the nights we laughed, all the vibes we had. OUR CONNECTION THE WORLD COULDNT UNDERSTAND. What should I do ? MAAME MAAME YOU DEY MA BACK ALL THE TIME. YOU LOVED ME TO BITS FROM THE FIRST EYE CONTACT & I WILL KEEP LOVING YOU FOREVER! . 3y3 Wonkoa na medo mewiase nyinaaa I WILL LOVE YOU EVERYDAY ALL NIGHT ALL MY LIFE. REIGN WILL PROTECT YOU & MAKE IT REIGN CONTINUESLY DOWN HERE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN R2 MY NICO NICO MY GO BOGA MY OKAYYYYYY MY SAVIOUR MY HERO MY WORLD I WILL MAKE YOUR NAME & LEGACY REIGN MY ENTIRE LIFE & BEYOND. REIGN 💙THEA🤍 R2🖤

Thea’s mother also paid an emotional tribute to her daughter on Instagram. 

“My heart aches every moment of every day. You have always been a good girl, always helping those in need no matter how big or small. You loved life & inspired so many people including me, so thank you,” she said. 

Happy 25th Birthday Nicole. ❤️ You are my beautiful baby girl who I miss terribly.🙏🏾 My heart aches every moment of every day. 💔😰You have always been a good girl, always helping those in need no matter how big or small. You loved life & inspired so many people including me, so thank you. 😘 I am so proud of everything that you achieved & the plans you had clearly they were to big for this world. But in your memory we will continue to do the projects you had started & those you had planned. Today we will celebrate your 25th & you will NEVER be forgotten. Look after our little Reign💙. I am proud that you are my daughter. I MISS YOU & LUV YOU FOREVER, until we meet again. Luv Mama xxx ❤️

“I am so proud of everything that you achieved & the plans you had clearly they were too big for this world. But in your memory we will continue to do the projects you had started & those you had planned." 

"I am proud that you are my daughter. I Miss You & Luv You Forever, until we meet again. Luv Mama.”

Thea's cause of death has not yet been made public. 

(Photo Courtesy of Nicole Thea Youtube via Nicole Thea Reign)

