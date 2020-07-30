Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored With 25th Birthday Ceremony Two Weeks After Her Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Family and friends of the late pregnant British YouTube star Nicole Thea gathered for a balloon release and birthday ceremony on what would have been her 25th birthday.
Thea and her unborn son passed away on July 11, just weeks away from her scheduled due date.
The social media star’s boyfriend Global Boga and father to their son, shared a photo and several videos on Instagram on Wednesday (July 29), captioning his post, "Baby girl my Shawty my Queen."
“Today Is Your 25th Birthday & Im Filled With The Most Pain Yet Im Glad I Could At Atleast Make Your Day Special,” he said. "I Will Love You Everyday All Night All My Life."
Thea’s mother also paid an emotional tribute to her daughter on Instagram.
“My heart aches every moment of every day. You have always been a good girl, always helping those in need no matter how big or small. You loved life & inspired so many people including me, so thank you,” she said.
“I am so proud of everything that you achieved & the plans you had clearly they were too big for this world. But in your memory we will continue to do the projects you had started & those you had planned."
"I am proud that you are my daughter. I Miss You & Luv You Forever, until we meet again. Luv Mama.”
Thea's cause of death has not yet been made public.
(Photo Courtesy of Nicole Thea Youtube via Nicole Thea Reign)
