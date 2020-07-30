Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Under Investigation For Child Molestation

Earlier this month, it was reported that William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., the man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s death, was being investigated for sex crimes.

Now, more information has come out about the accusations. Roddie is under investigation for child molestation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, News4Jax reports.

According to the news outlet, Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans said, “There are texts to support the DOJ’s investigation. I can confirm as of yesterday, the GBI has opened an additional parallel investigation into sex crimes that stemmed from this. This now also heightens the risk of flight, as well.”

RELATED: Georgia Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Has Been Charged With Murder

Additionally, a “judge denied the motion to grant Bryan bail and a second motion requesting a gag order in the case.”

According to First Coast News, the victim is a female but no other details have been released.

William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. was arrested on May 21 on felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment charges, three months after he filmed the killing of Ahmaud Aubrey on February 23rd in Brunswick, Georgia.

Bryan, Jr. is reportedly accused of following Gregory and Travis McMichael in their truck as they drove behind Arbery armed with a handgun and shotgun. The McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7, 73 days after Arbery was killed on February 23.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

