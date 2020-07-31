Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell Shows Bulletproof Vest With The Names Of Police Brutality Victims At NBA Press Conference

The NBA season has restarted and the players are using the media attention to remind people of injustices across the country.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is the latest player to make a bold statement.

At a press conference on July 30, Mitchell showed the press a bulletproof vest that featured the names of police brutality victims.

The 23-year-old told Taylor Rooks of Turner Sports, “I have pretty much every possible name of everyone that’s died of police brutality and police violence.”



He continued, “There was a quote that said ‘am I next?’ on the back of somebody’s jersey. It doesn’t matter how much money you have or how famous you are, as an African-American male that’s who we are.”

He also added, “It doesn’t matter what your job is, what your name is. Being able to wear a bulletproof vest just shows we kind of have our hands up as well, just kinda like hands up, don’t shoot. We’re tired of seeing this. ... We’re sick and tired of being afraid.”

