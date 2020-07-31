KKKaren Caught on Video: White Woman Hurls Racial Slurs At USPS Worker

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Another white woman was caught on camera hurling racial slurs.

At a post office in Silicon Valley, California  an unidentified woman was caught on camera ranting at a USPS worker. 

Through a face mask, she says, “Can’t you just do your job? It’s simple!”

She continues, “I have been in this country 38 years, I think I should know what I’m doing!”

People in the post office are outraged and threatened to call the police. The women then calls the postal worker, who remains calm, an Asian racial slur.

When the woman finally walks away, not caring that she is being filmed, she says, “Bitch! Stupid, ch**k.”

She turns to the disgusted crowd and says, “Yeah! Yeah!”

The man who is recording the video, identified as Tyler Brumfield by Yahoo, can be heard saying, “Bye Karen. Terrible lady…terrible.”

Watch the video below:

This woman was caught on camera in Los Altos calling an Asian post office worker a “chink” twice. (around the :45 mark & again around 1:20)⠀ ⠀ I wanted to share this because multiple bystanders jump in to denounce her behavior. One is heard calling police while the man who took the photo, Tyler denounces her action and tells her “That’s not acceptable! Totally not okay!” ⠀ ⠀ The angry woman also says at one point she herself has “been in this country 38-years” so I assume she is an immigrant! ⠀ ⠀ A USPS communications person told me they don’t tolerate this kind of behavior and “abusive language” and provide training to all of their employees who come in contact with. He’s investigating the situation right now. ⠀ ⠀ Please let me know if you know the employee or the woman seen in the video. I’d like to talk to them and get their side of the story.

Posted by Dion Lim on Sunday, July 26, 2020

In a statement to Newsweek, a USPS spokesperson said, "It was an unfortunate incident. We expect our customer-contact employees to treat all customers with courtesy and to handle all transactions professionally,"

The statement continued, "We also expect our customers to extend the same courtesy to our employees. However, no employee should have to suffer any abuse by a customer, and we have every right to refuse service to anyone who is abusive. In cases like this, the employee would bring the situation to his/her manager who would interact with the customer on behalf of the employee."

The spokesperson concluded with, "Incidents like this are unusual as most customers have praised and thanked our employees for their essential service, but we will continue to provide courteous, professional and essential service to our customers as they look to us for certainty, continuity and stability during these hectic times."

 

Photo Credit: Facebook

