KKKaren Caught on Video: White Woman Hurls Racial Slurs At USPS Worker

Another white woman was caught on camera hurling racial slurs.
At a post office in Silicon Valley, California an unidentified woman was caught on camera ranting at a USPS worker.
Through a face mask, she says, “Can’t you just do your job? It’s simple!”
She continues, “I have been in this country 38 years, I think I should know what I’m doing!”
People in the post office are outraged and threatened to call the police. The women then calls the postal worker, who remains calm, an Asian racial slur.
When the woman finally walks away, not caring that she is being filmed, she says, “Bitch! Stupid, ch**k.”
She turns to the disgusted crowd and says, “Yeah! Yeah!”
The man who is recording the video, identified as Tyler Brumfield by Yahoo, can be heard saying, “Bye Karen. Terrible lady…terrible.”
Watch the video below:
In a statement to Newsweek, a USPS spokesperson said, "It was an unfortunate incident. We expect our customer-contact employees to treat all customers with courtesy and to handle all transactions professionally,"
The statement continued, "We also expect our customers to extend the same courtesy to our employees. However, no employee should have to suffer any abuse by a customer, and we have every right to refuse service to anyone who is abusive. In cases like this, the employee would bring the situation to his/her manager who would interact with the customer on behalf of the employee."
The spokesperson concluded with, "Incidents like this are unusual as most customers have praised and thanked our employees for their essential service, but we will continue to provide courteous, professional and essential service to our customers as they look to us for certainty, continuity and stability during these hectic times."
Photo Credit: Facebook
