KKKaren Caught on Video: White Woman Hurls Racial Slurs At USPS Worker

Another white woman was caught on camera hurling racial slurs.



At a post office in Silicon Valley, California an unidentified woman was caught on camera ranting at a USPS worker.

Through a face mask, she says, “Can’t you just do your job? It’s simple!”



She continues, “I have been in this country 38 years, I think I should know what I’m doing!”



People in the post office are outraged and threatened to call the police. The women then calls the postal worker, who remains calm, an Asian racial slur.

When the woman finally walks away, not caring that she is being filmed, she says, “Bitch! Stupid, ch**k.”



She turns to the disgusted crowd and says, “Yeah! Yeah!”



The man who is recording the video, identified as Tyler Brumfield by Yahoo, can be heard saying, “Bye Karen. Terrible lady…terrible.”



Watch the video below: