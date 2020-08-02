Investigation Underway After Video Surfaces Showing Military Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick Stand-In

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
In the aftermath of the police murder of George Floyd, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is receiving respect for his courageous protest of police brutality. But we’re reminded that there are some people who hold him in contempt.
That’s evident from a viral video posted in 2019 that surfaced over the weekend on social media, which purports to show four military working dogs attacking a Kaepernick stand-in, who’s wearing the Kaepernick’s jersey, for not kneeling during the national anthem.
“Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used Colin Kaepernick stand-in for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year,” tweeted documentary film director Billy Corben.
The U.S. Navy SEALs announced on Sunday (August 2) that it has launched an investigation, saying in a tweet that “the inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos” of the SEALs.
Its early findings are that no active duty Navy personnel participated in the “independent organization’s event.”
In 2016, Kaepernick made headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He was essentially blackballed from the league. However, after Floyd’s death, the former quarterback has received global praise.
Kaepernick is one of the laureates for the 2020 RFK Ripple of Hope Award. The award recognizes leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to social justice.
