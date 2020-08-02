Investigation Underway After Video Surfaces Showing Military Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick Stand-In

In the aftermath of the police murder of George Floyd, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is receiving respect for his courageous protest of police brutality. But we’re reminded that there are some people who hold him in contempt.

That’s evident from a viral video posted in 2019 that surfaced over the weekend on social media, which purports to show four military working dogs attacking a Kaepernick stand-in, who’s wearing the Kaepernick’s jersey, for not kneeling during the national anthem.

“Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used Colin Kaepernick stand-in for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year,” tweeted documentary film director Billy Corben.

