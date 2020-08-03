James Clyburn: Trump Doesn't Plan To Leave The White House Peacefully

President Trump appears to already be insinuating that the November election would be fraudulent if he loses. Several political leaders from Sen. Cory Booker to Stacy Abrams have expressed concerns that he will not leave the White House peacefully.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is the latest elected official to sound off on the possibility that Trump may not accept the election results.



Clyburn told CNN on Sunday (August 2), “I don't think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn't plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office. And that is why the American people had better wake up.”

Clyburn also added, “This is not a perfect democracy, but it's better than any other that exists. And I really feel that the fundamentals are being frayed. And if we are not careful, this country, it will be lost for our next generation, our children and our grandchildren.”



Watch below:

