James Clyburn: Trump Doesn't Plan To Leave The White House Peacefully

President Trump appears to already be insinuating that the November election would be fraudulent if he loses. Several political leaders from Sen. Cory Booker to Stacy Abrams have expressed concerns that he will not leave the White House peacefully.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is the latest elected official to sound off on the possibility that Trump may not accept the election results.
Clyburn told CNN on Sunday (August 2), “I don't think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn't plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office. And that is why the American people had better wake up.”
Clyburn also added, “This is not a perfect democracy, but it's better than any other that exists. And I really feel that the fundamentals are being frayed. And if we are not careful, this country, it will be lost for our next generation, our children and our grandchildren.”
On July 30, Trump started one of his media firestorms when he tweeted, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote?”
Election Day is set by federal law as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, and only an act of Congress, not the president, can change that.
Clyburn officially endorsed Joe Biden in February, helping him to secure a huge win in the South Carolina primary, which would resurrect Biden’s campaign.
