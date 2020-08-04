Michelle Obama Shares Adorable Birthday Message To 'Favorite Guy' Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Birthday messages are pouring in for President Barack Obama from all over the world, but the one he'll likely treasure the most is from his wife, Michelle Obama.
The former First Lady posted a throwback pic of herself with her husband and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, with the caption, "Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come."
President Obama turns 59 years old today, and clearly seems to be living his best life, despite the pandemic. Last week, he appeared as the first guest on Michelle's brand new spotify podcast The Michelle Obama Show, during which she revealed what made her fall for her husband in the first place: "One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother's and sister’s keepers, and that’s how I was raised," she said. "My values, in terms of what I think my obligation—my personal obligation, Michelle Obama—is that it is not enough that I succeed on my own...if something good happens to you, if you have an advantage, you don't hoard it. You share it. You reach out. You give back."
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
