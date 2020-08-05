Condoleezza Rice Says Tearing Down Monuments Has ‘Gotten A Little Out Of Control’

On Tuesday (August 4), Condoleezza Rice said she doesn’t understand why people defend the Confederacy. However, she did claim that a rapid removal of statues could erase history.

"I actually don't know why anybody wants to defend the Confederacy and Confederate monuments," the former Secretary of State said while speaking during the Aspen Security Forum on August 4.

But she also added, "I also don't know why anybody wants to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln and slaves which was actually funded by freed slaves," the former diplomat said. "So this has gotten a little out of control, frankly."

Rice is referring to the Abraham Lincoln statue at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C. The statue portrays a Black man kneeling at the feet of Lincoln.

