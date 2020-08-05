Sen. Kelly Loeffler Slams Her WNBA Team For Wearing T-Shirts Supporting Her Democratic Challenger

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler might be co-owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream, but she does not own the politics of the players.

She is outraged that some of the players wore Rev. Raphael Warnock shirts at an August 4 game. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, is her Democratic challenger.

Several team members wore a “Vote for Warnock” shirt and Elizabeth Williams, a center for the Atlanta Dream, posted a photo wearing the short with the following caption, “We are @wnba players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision. @ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington.”