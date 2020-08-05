Sen. Kelly Loeffler Slams Her WNBA Team For Wearing T-Shirts Supporting Her Democratic Challenger

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler might be co-owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream, but she does not own the politics of the players.
She is outraged that some of the players wore Rev. Raphael Warnock shirts at an August 4 game. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, is her Democratic challenger.
Several team members wore a “Vote for Warnock” shirt and Elizabeth Williams, a center for the Atlanta Dream, posted a photo wearing the short with the following caption, “We are @wnba players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision. @ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington.”
Loeffler quickly released a statement, “This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them. It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball.”
Previously the Georgia Senator urged WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter to halt plans for players to wear warm up jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.
Back on July 7, the league issued a statement supporting its players and their decision to speak out, in response to Loeffler's comments: “The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice.”
