Michelle Obama Says ‘No Reason To Worry’ About Her After Discussing Depression

Our Forever First Lady wants us to focus on people who are risking their lives during the pandemic.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

On the latest episode of Spotify’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” Mrs. Obama spoke with veteran journalist and former anchor of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Michele Norris, about experiencing low-grade depression due to the turmoil in the country. Her comments quickly went viral and now the former first lady is reassuring everyone she is okay.

On Thursday (August 6), she wrote on Instagram, "First things first — I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds.”

The 56-year-old continued, “I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."

Mrs. Obama also added, "The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time — that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.”

I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first—I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country. The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it. And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you. I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat. Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all. 📸: Adam Garber @garbr

Listen to part of the conversation with Michele Norris on “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify, below.

(Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

