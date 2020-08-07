Michelle Obama Says ‘No Reason To Worry’ About Her After Discussing Depression

On the latest episode of Spotify’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” Mrs. Obama spoke with veteran journalist and former anchor of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Michele Norris, about experiencing low-grade depression due to the turmoil in the country. Her comments quickly went viral and now the former first lady is reassuring everyone she is okay.



On Thursday (August 6), she wrote on Instagram, "First things first — I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds.”

The 56-year-old continued, “I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."



Mrs. Obama also added, "The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time — that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.”



See the full post below: