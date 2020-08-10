Colin Kaepernick Donates 4,500 Impossible Patties To Los Angeles Food Bank

Written by BET Staff

Continuing to help aid families in struggling amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp has teamed up with ABC7 Los Angeles to help fight against the LA hunger crisis. The former NFL player, turned social justice activist, donated 4,500 plant-based, Impossible patties on Friday (August 7) to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Kapernick’s latest donation is part of the Know Your Rights Camp partnership with Impossible Foods, which launched in July with the goal of feeding 1 million people. RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Announces His Plan To Help Minorities Get Through COVID-19

“This year, the need is significantly greater; we are seeing more people experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic,” said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of KABC-TV Los Angeles. “That is why we are grateful to Colin Kaepernick and the Know Your Rights Camp, who share the same goal to reduce food insecurities and stepped up with a donation of carefully selected food that is a healthy alternative for communities who simply do not have access.” On April 16, Kaepernick announced his "Know Your Rights" fund to give financial relief to minorities who are being disproportionately affected by Covid-19. RELATED: Colin Kaepernick And Dr. Fauci To Receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award "Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19," Kaepernick captioned the video. "We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs"

Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate at: https://t.co/ag2euE1Qtz pic.twitter.com/aBcjKku2kC — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

Kaepernick co-founded Know Your Rights Camp in 2016 to empower communities of Black and brown communities through education, mobilization, and leadership training. On July 28, Colin Kaepernick and the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci were named among a list of the 2020 recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award. The honor awards “outstanding leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to social change, recognizing individuals across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have utilized their platform for the public good.”

