Barack Obama Congratulates Kamala Harris, Says Biden 'Nailed This Decision'

President Barack Obama issued a statement on Tuesday (August 11) to congratulate Kamala Harris on earning the Democratic party's nomination for Vice President of the United States. The party's presidential candidate, Joe Biden, announced the California senator as his running mate on Tuesday afternoon. Harris is positioned to be the first Black and South Asian woman to be vice president, should Biden/Harris win the election in November.

"I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing," Obama tweeted, along with a longer statement in support of Harris:

Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes. When you’re in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country - you need someone with you who’s got the judgement and the character to make the right call. Someone whose focus goes beyond self-interest to consider the lives and prospects of others.

Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They're requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.

I’ve known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now.

Michelle and I couldn’t be more thrilled for Kamala, Doug, Cole, and Ella. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.

