Georgia Officers Placed On Leave After Shooting At Car Full Of Black Boys

Two Waycross, Ga., police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after an August 8 incident in which police were caught on video shooting at a group of African-American boys who jumped out of a car during a traffic stop.

According to the Associated Press, five kids, ages 9 to 16, were in a car headed back home from a local Walmart when an officer began to follow the car.

Three of the boys ran from the car and soon after, one of the officers drew a weapon and began firing at the car. The two teens were arrested and charged with illegal handgun possession.

But Dominique Godman Sr., who said he was the father of all five boys, recorded the incident with his cellphone and said the police went too far. It is unclear if he knew about any weapons the boys allegedly had.

“They shot at a car full of unarmed minors. A car full of unarmed children. Like who in the world can’t see that this is a 9-year-old? Who can’t see that this is a child? They look like children,” Goodman said. “They are babies. What was the purpose of shooting?”

Goodman Sr. said the children were coming home to pick him up so they could attend a football tournament in Jacksonville, in which two of the kids were scheduled to play later in the day. The GBI report seems to contradict his contention that the kids were unarmed.