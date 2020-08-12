Despite Criticisms, Donald And Ivanka Trump Donated To Kamala Harris’ Campaign Three Times

On Tuesday (August 11), just hours after it was announced that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, President Trump attacked her during a press conference, labeling her “disrespectful,” among other things, however years ago, he and his daughter put up thousands of dollars in contributions to have Harris re-elected as California’s Attorney General.

According to the California Secretary of State’s office, the president made contributions of $5,000 and $1,000 in 2011 and 2013 respectively, while Ivanka donated $2,000 in 2014.

Trump also tweeted a campaign ad, dismissing Harris as “phony” and said she and Biden “jointly embrace the radical left.” But he also noted heated moments during the Democratic debates between Harris and Biden.

"She was very very nasty, to — one of the reasons that surprised me, she was very — she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden, and it's hard to pick somebody that's that disrespectful," Trump said.

During the press conference, Trump claimed Harris was the most harsh on then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Ironically, last month, Trump said Harris would be “a fine choice” for vice president. He has also previously offered praise to her.



In January 2019, Trump sounded impressed when Harris announced her presidential candidacy.

“I would say, the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” the president said, according to The Washington Post. “I would say, in terms of the opening act, I would say, would be her. … I just think she seemed to have a little better opening act than others. I think … a better crowd — better crowd, better enthusiasm. Some of the others were very flat.”

Also, when Harris ended her presidential campaign in December, Trump offered a condolence of sorts. “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala,” he tweeted.