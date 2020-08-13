Michelle Obama Reveals How President Obama Supported Her During Menopause Meltdowns

Spotify’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast” launched just last month and it’s already one of the most talked-about podcasts. The former first lady has opened about everything to low-grade depression to her thoughts on the state of the nation.



For her latest episode she decided to get personal and discuss a taboo subject for women: experiencing menopause in the White House.

In the August 12 episode, Obama talks candidly with friend and OB/GYN Dr. Sharon Malone about her own menopause journey and taking hormones, “I, too, am a hormone taker, low risk on all the other fronts because I have a very healthy baseline, and, well, I was experiencing hormone shifts because of infertility, having to take shots and all that. I experienced the night sweats, even in my thirties, and when you think of the other symptoms that come along, just hot flashes!”



She continued, “I mean, I had a few before I started taking hormones. I remember having one on Marine One…I'm dressed, I need to get out, walk into an event, and, literally, it was like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high. Then, everything started melting and I thought, ‘Well this is crazy, I can't do this!’”

Marine One is the United States Marine Corps aircraft that carries the president of the United States.

Mrs. Obama also explained how supportive her husband was, “Barack was surrounded by women in his cabinet, many going through menopause and he could see it. He could see it in somebody because sweat would start pouring.

She added, “He didn't fall apart because he found out there were several women in his staff that were going through menopause. It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, well, turn the air conditioner on.’ Because there's a lot of the functions of day-to-day life when you're going through menopause that just don't work. Wearing a suit! There's a lot of stuff that women need to talk about so some of these cultural norms change.”



