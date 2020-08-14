Black Teenager Attacked At Chili’s Over Social Distancing

Kelsey Wallace was attacked simply because she was trying to do her job as a host at Chili’s.

The straight-A high school student, who is also studying to be an EMT, has been working at a Chili’s in Baton Rogue, Louisiana since June. According to WAFB, on Sunday, Aug. 9, a party of approxoamly 11 people demanded to sit together, which went against the social distancing rules due to the coronavirus.



Wallace said when they began to get irate she got her manager. The manager arrived but the group was still angry. WAFB reports Wallace and the woman began exchanging words and the 17-year-old was assaulted.

She explained, “But then one girl came and she just hit me; we just started fighting. And all everybody who they was with just started hitting me, and the lady who pushed me first, she takes the wet floor sign, cocks back, and hits me with it in my eye.” Hair was pulled from her scalp and fingernails broken.



She also added,“I was just trying to follow the rules and make sure that I wasn’t going to get in trouble. Like this is just overwhelming. I just cannot believe that this happened to me of all people.”



The Baton Rouge Police were called but all the women reportedly left.

A representative from Chili’s said in a statement about the incident, “We care deeply for every ChiliHead and are disappointed by the incident that took place at our Baton Rouge Chili’s on August 9. We do not tolerate violent behavior in our restaurants, and are taking this incident very seriously as the safety and health of our Team Members and Guests is our top priority.”



The statement continued, “Following this unprovoked attack, we immediately provided medical attention to our Team Member and called the local police department who is looking into this situation. We have made several attempts to contact the impacted Team Member and her family since the incident to provide support, but unfortunately have not received any response.”



Kelsey Wallace is no longer working at Chili’s.

