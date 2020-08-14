Dave Chappelle Character Lives: Black Man Defends Confederacy in Viral ‘Clayton Bigsby’ Clip

Daniel Sims is now a Twitter sensation but for all the wrong reasons.

The Alabama man has gone viral for defending white supremacy on camera.

On August 12, Alabama news station WHNT reported on protesters who were outraged over the removal of Confederate monuments. But a lone Black person protesting with them got all the airtime.

Sims said, wearing a Confederate baseball cap and carrying a Confederate flag, "Regardless how the next person feel, I'm not gonna take my flag down. If I got anything to do with it, ain’t no monument going to come down.”



He then explained his background and that he was adopted as a child, "My whole family's white. I went to all white school. Grew up in an all-white neighborhood. My grandfather was white and he was the main one that fought in this war here and he’s taught me everything I know.”



He continued, "It may make my blood boil if they just come up here and feel like they can just tear it down. I don’t see me still living if they do that right there. That monument ain't hurtin nobody. That monument ain't killin a soul. It’s ain't talkin bad to nobody. It ain't even racist."

Watch the news clip below:

