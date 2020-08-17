Watch Cardi B and Joe Biden Talk COVID-19 And The Power Of Voting

While Cardi B was a Bernie Sanders supporter, she is not following the “Bernie or Bust” mantra.

The rapper recently endorsed Joe Biden for president and sat down with him for a virtual interview via Elle.

In the 16-minute interview, Cardi spoke for many of us by stressing how she wants Trump out of office, “I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.’ Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

Biden stressed the country would not be in this predicament if more people voted in 2016.

“In 2016, if 18- to 24-year-olds had voted in the same percentage as the rest of the population, there would have been 5.2 million more votes. We wouldn’t have [Trump]; we would have had Hillary Clinton,” he said.

“The vote matters. That’s why you keep talking to people about the need to vote. Your generation can own what happens in the next election. They can change things dramatically if they show up and vote.

Cardi also stressed the importance of Medicare for All and “stricter laws that are fairer for Black citizens, and for cops, too.”

While there were no specifics mentioned, Biden promised “if I get elected president, anybody with a family [that makes] less than 125 grand, you’re going to get free education. And everybody gets free community college.”



Watch the interview below:

