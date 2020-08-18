George Floyd’s Brother Leads Powerful Moment Of Silence At Democratic Convention

George Floyd’s brothers Philonise Floyd and Rodney Floyd made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Monday (August 17) and lead a very powerful virtual moment of silence in memory of George, whose death sparked nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

“My brother George was selfless,” Philonise Floyd said. “He always made sacrifices for his family, friends and even complete strangers. George had a giving spirit. A spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation and around the world. People of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, peacefully protesting in the name of love and unity.”

He continued: “It’s a fitting legacy for our brother, for George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark or Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland, they should all be alive today. So it’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies.”

“We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called ‘good trouble,’” Philonise added. “For the names we do not know, the faces we will never see, those who can’t mourn because their murders didn’t go viral. Please join me in a moment of silence to honor George and the many other souls we lost to hate and injustice, and when this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names.”

After George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Houston to meet privately with Floyd’s family. The Texas city is Floyd’s hometown and where most of his family lives. Biden and the family visited legendary eatery Lucille’s for a private dinner to celebrate George’s life. He also recorded a video message that was played at his funeral.

George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on May 25. Four former officers have since been arrested and charged for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death, including Chauvin.

On June 3, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charges against Chauvin to Second Degree murder for the death of Floyd on and also charged the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder. The three officers were fired and have remained under investigation since the day after Floyd died. Tou Thao is currently out on bail after posting a $750,000 bond. Former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were released in June on $750,000 bond.

Watch the incredible moment below.