White Couple Arrested For Harassing Black Neighbor For Three Years

After allegedly harassing their Black neighbor by shooting pellets across her yard and leaving dog feces on her lawn, a white Long Island couple has been arrested.

On Monday (August 17) officials announced that John McEneaney, 57, and his girlfriend Mindy Canarick, 53, have been accused of targeting and carrying out vicious attacks against their neighbor Jennifer McLeggan, 39, from 2017 until July 2020, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

McEneaney and Canarick are charged with harassment, criminal tampering and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing feces and shooting a pellet gun.

Jennifer McLeggan shared the news on her Twitter page following the Monday (August 17) arrest.

“Thank you for hearing my prayers and taking the time out of your days to help me,” she tweeted.