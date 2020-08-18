White Couple Arrested For Harassing Black Neighbor For Three Years

Valley Stream, N.Y.: On July 16, 2020, protesters gather in front of the Valley Stream, New York train station in support of Jennifer McLeggan, a Valley Stream homeowner accusing her neighbor of racist harassment. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The couple is charged with harassment, criminal tampering and criminal mischief.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

After allegedly harassing their Black neighbor by shooting pellets across her yard and leaving dog feces on her lawn, a white Long Island couple has been arrested. 

On Monday (August 17) officials announced that John McEneaney, 57, and his girlfriend Mindy Canarick, 53, have been accused of targeting and carrying out vicious attacks against their neighbor Jennifer McLeggan, 39, from 2017 until July 2020, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

McEneaney and Canarick are charged with harassment, criminal tampering and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing feces and shooting a pellet gun.

Jennifer McLeggan shared the news on her Twitter page following the Monday (August 17) arrest.

“Thank you for hearing my prayers and taking the time out of your days to help me,” she tweeted.

McLeggan, a single mother and registered nurse, reported the alleged harassment she endured in a handwritten sign attached to her front door, posting it on Instagram.  

A neighbor in need!

“My neighbors have been racially harassing me since I purchased my home,” the sign reads. “They have said that I can be ‘erased.’”

McLeggan claims that dead squirrels have been planted on her property and that she has recorded a white man spitting on her yard, among other attacks. She claimed that she was targeted for being Black but the DA’s office’s investigation was unable to “find evidence to support a hate crime charge.”

"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."

“This conduct crossed the line between being a bad neighbor and into the realm of criminality,” Signas said.

McLeggan’s community has rallied behind her after the initial news broke of the harassment. One Black man went viral for guarding and protecting her home overnight in his car to make sure no more racist attacks occurred. A #StandWithJennifer campaign was also launched on social media to raise awareness.

(Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

