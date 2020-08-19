BlackGirlMagic At The DNC: New York Times Security Guard Kicks Off Joe Biden Nomination Process

When Demoratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited The New York Times last December to seek its endorsement, one part of that stop stood out: security guard Jacquelyn Brittany.

Brittany said “I love you” to the presidential candidate from Delaware and took a selfie with him while they talked about issues. And because of the bond created in one elevator ride, the Democratic National Convention tapped Brittany to open up the presidential nomination process on Tuesday night.

Biden, vice president for eight years under President Barack Obama, shared a 49-second video of Brittany’s mini speech from his Twitter account on Tuesday. Brittany, became the first person to formally nominate Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate.

“I take powerful people up on my elevator all the time,” Brittany, 31, said in the video. “When they get off, they go to their important meetings … But in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared that my life meant something to him and I knew, even when he went into that important meeting he’d take my story in there with him. That’s because Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself.”