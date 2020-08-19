Mississippi Has Narrowed Down New Flag To Five Designs

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
On July 1, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the Confederate battle symbol from the state flag that has flown over the state since 1894.
Now, the final five designs have been selected for the new flag.
The flags are much more inclusive and feature the state’s rich history. Each includes a yellow, diamond-shaped star to reflect Mississippi's Native American history and culture. All of the flags read “In God, We Trust,” and three out of the five options have a magnolia, which is the state’s flower.
According to the Clarion Ledger, Commission Chairman Reuben Anderson, first Black justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court, broke the tie for the fifth flag, saying, “When the flag came down it was one of the great days of my life, so what came up made little or no difference to me — and I didn't vote. But we are at the point now where a decision needs to be made, and I'm going to vote to break the tie, and I'm going to vote for No. 1."
See the five flags below:
The public will soon be able to vote for their favorite flag at the Mississippi Department of Archives website.
The final flag is scheduled to be announced on September 2. Mississippians will then vote for or against that new flag on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
(Photo by: Visions of America/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
