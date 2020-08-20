Elizabeth Warren Supports Black Lives Matter During DNC Speech In Most Subtle Way

If you watched the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, you might have seen Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren promoting Black Lives Matter in the most subtle way without even uttering the phrase.

As Warren spoke from an early childhood education center in Springfield, Mass., viewers saw children’s red, yellow and blue block letters in the background atop three cubbies. Those letters spelled out "BLM," a nod of support to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to several media reports. The move comes while BLM protests continue to draw attention to systemic racism nationwide after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During her speech, Warren addressed what a tough year it has been but said Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden has a plan, she said, that includes “making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities, and fighting corruption in Washington.”

Warren pushed the need for universal preschool and affordable childcare – one of her key platforms when she campaigned for the nomination during the primaries – and stressed that this will be done once childcare is considered a vital service that enables parents to work.

“We build infrastructures like roads, bridges and communications systems so that people can work. That infrastructure helps us all because it keeps our economy going.” Warren said. “It’s time to recognize that childcare is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation. It’s infrastructure for families.”

“Joe and Kamala will make childcare affordable for everyone,” she added.