Black America Votes: Live Updates From The 2020 Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden Proudly Accepts The Democratic Nomination For President: "I Will Be An Ally Of The Light Not Of The Darkness"

10:50 p.m. ET/7:50 p.m. PT: This is the moment Democrats have been waiting on for the last three days and the moment Joe Biden has been waiting on for the last three decades. As the Democratic nominee Biden stood at a podium in Wilmington, Delaware where he spoke to all Americans, those who supported him and those who did not, about saving the soul of America. Biden says the source could not be more clear if one only looks at the facts. Here are some of the highlights from his speech: On The State of the Country: “The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness. It's time for us, for We the People, to come together.” Why He Wants To Win: “Winning it for the generous among us, not the selfish. Winning it for the workers who keep this country going, not just the privileged few at the top. Winning it for those communities who have known the injustice of the "knee on the neck". For all the young people who have known only an America of rising inequity and shrinking opportunity. They deserve to experience America's promise in full.” RELATED: OPINION: Michelle Obama Strikes Back At Donald Trump With A Powerful Call To Action In DNC Speech On Working With Obama: “And speaking of President Obama, a man I was honored to serve alongside for 8 years as Vice President. Let me take this moment to say something we don't say nearly enough. Thank you, Mr. President. You were a great president. A president our children could – and did – look up to. No one will say that about the current occupant of the office.” On Donald Trump As President: “What we know about this president is if he's given four more years he will be what he's been the last four years. A president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators, and fans the flames of hate and division. He will wake up every day believing the job is all about him. Never about you. Is that the America you want for you, your family, your children?” On His Vision Of A New America: “If I'm president on day one we'll implement the national strategy I've been laying out since March. We'll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately. We'll make the medical supplies and protective equipment our country needs. And we'll make them here in America. So we will never again be at the mercy of China and other foreign countries in order to protect our own people. We'll make sure our schools have the resources they need to be open, safe, and effective. We'll put the politics aside and take the muzzle off our experts so the public gets the information they need and deserve. The honest, unvarnished truth. They can deal with that. We'll have a national mandate to wear a mask-not as a burden, but to protect each other. It's a patriotic duty." RELATED: On The Shoulders Of Giants: Black Women Politicians Who Paved The Way For Kamala Harris

Joe Biden says President Trump has failed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.



“Our current President has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He’s failed to protect us. He’s failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.” #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/ZYK6ItVhsZ — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2020

On The Economic Plan To Rebuild: "That's why my economic plan is all about jobs, dignity, respect, and community. Together, we can, and we will, rebuild our economy. And when we do, we'll not only build it back, we'll build it back better. With modern roads, bridges, highways, broadband, ports and airports as a new foundation for economic growth. With pipes that transport clean water to every community. With 5 million new manufacturing and technology jobs so the future is made in America." On VP Pick Kamala Harris: "I won't have to do it alone. Because I will have a great Vice President at my side. Senator Kamala Harris. She is a powerful voice for this nation. Her story is the American story. She knows about all the obstacles thrown in the way of so many in our country. Women, Black women, Black Americans, South Asian Americans, immigrants, the left-out and left-behind.But she's overcome every obstacle she's ever faced. No one's been tougher on the big banks or the gun lobby. No one's been tougher in calling out this current administration for its extremism, its failure to follow the law, and its failure to simply tell the truth." RELATED: Cardi B Officially Endorses Joe Biden: ‘I Want A President Who Makes Me Feel Secure’ On Wiping Out The Stain Of Racism: "History has thrust one more urgent task on us. Will we be the generation that finally wipes the stain of racism from our national character? I believe we're up to it. I believe we're ready." On George Floyd’s Killing By Police: "I met with six-year old Gianna Floyd, a day before her Daddy George Floyd was laid to rest. She is incredibly brave. I’ll never forget when I leaned down to speak with her, she looked into my eyes and said "Daddy, changed the world." Her words burrowed deep into my heart. Maybe George Floyd's murder was the breaking point. Maybe John Lewis' passing the inspiration."

Riley and Ryan Curry take the stage from their parents, Steph and Ayesha on the 2020 Election 10:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. PT: Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha didn’t speak much about what they were looking for in a president. Instead, they had their daughters Riley and Ryan do it for them.

It's too bad Riley and Ryan can't vote – but we're so grateful to have the Curry family with us in the fight to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/aC6TIq96ZA — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker Backs Biden’s Position on Labor 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT: Invoking the memory of his grandfather, who worked in Detroit's auto plants, Sen. Cory Booker spoke in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s stance on labor and urged voters to do the same.



“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know the dignity of all working Americans; they know the urgency and the demand of our dream,” said Booker. “But working people are under attack, the wealth gap grows, our middle class shrinks, and poverty persists,” he said. “Last week, Donald Trump said “our economy is doing good,” while 40 million Americans are at risk of losing their homes. Thirty million aren’t getting enough food to eat and 5.4 million people have lost their health care because of this crisis. “He has failed us.” Booker had been a campaign trail rival to Biden and Harris until ending his bid for the presidency earlier this year. He now says the ticket is the one that will restore confidence of workers. Together, we’ll fight for those who keep us healthy; who keep us safe; who teach our kids. “We’ll stand for those who cook, and serve, and clean; who plant and harvest; who pack and always deliver, whose hands are thick with calluses, like my grandad’s who held mine when I was a boy,” said Booker. “If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you—and he’d tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let’s get to work, this dream ain’t free, you gotta work for it.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Remembers Rep. John Lewis at DNC 9:25 p.m. ET/6:25 p.m. PT: Just weeks after the loss of Rep. John Lewis, the Democrats remembered their roots with a short film commemorating the Civil Rights icon.



Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave a brief address about the need to register and vote and remembering the work of Lewis, who represented the Atlanta area until his death on July 17.



“I’m proud to have grown up in this city, educated in its public schools and blessed to have known our “hometown heroes” like Dr. Joseph Lowery, Dr. C. T. Vivian, and our teacher, our friend, our conscience, our congressman, John Lewis,” said Bottoms. “He walked gently amongst us—not as a distant icon, but as a God-fearing man, doing what he could do to fulfill the as-yet unfulfilled promise of America. “People often think they can’t make a difference like our civil rights icons, but every person in the movement mattered—those who made the sandwiches, swept the church floors, stuffed the envelopes,” she continued. “They, too, changed America. And so can we! The baton has now been passed to each of us.”



The film was followed by a new video performance of the song "Glory" from the 2014 film "Selma" by singer John Legend and rapper Common.

In honor of John Lewis, a civil rights titan who loved his country deeply. We must continue his fight, and cause good and necessary trouble. pic.twitter.com/C5trx9lH6m — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 21, 2020

Rep. Cedric Richmond’s son opens the DNC’s Final Night with Pledge of Allegiance 9:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. PT: Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, brought in his son, Cedric Jr., to open the concluding night of the Democratic National Convention while standing in front of artwork commemorating the Civil Rights Movement.



The young man followed an opening monologue from former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang and moderator, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.



Richmond’s son recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which has been done on each of the preceding nights of the convection, but by multiple people reciting a part. Cedric Jr., however took the mantle by holding his hand over his heart and speaking the words of the pledge.

DNC 2020 Finale Gets Underway With Much Anticipated Closing Address From Biden



8:50 p.m. ET/5:50 p.m. PT: The final night of the Democratic National Convention is now under way and will conclude with former Vice President Joe Biden accepting the party’ nomination. The convention has featured speakers ranging from the brothers of George Floyd to Sen. Kamala Harris accepting the nomination for vice president, to former President Barack Obama urging voters to support the man who served under him.



For the first time, the Democrats ran a virtual convention due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it was still based in Milwaukee, participants gave their presentations from remote locations, allowing the party to conduct its business through digital means.



Afterward Biden and Harris will be tasked with hatching a strategy to defeat President Trump, who will make his case next week during the Republican National Convention.

Tonight, @JoeBiden takes center stage. Join us as we come together for the final night of the #DemConvention.https://t.co/NEJtNqxFPV pic.twitter.com/TkL0Rx0VzL — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 20, 2020

America's Promise 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT: Tonight, the Democrats will officially nominate Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States. The theme of Thursday’s program is “America’s Promise," and you will hear from Andrew Yang, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They will all explain why they believe a nation led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will elicit the most promising future.

Kamala Harris accepts the VP nomination while giving a shout out to the Divine 9 and HBCU's! @marclamonthill #BlackAmericaVotes pic.twitter.com/tBt52Tk3KC — BET (@BET) August 20, 2020

BET's 2020 Democratic National Convention Coverage Day 4:



Thursday, August 20, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Democratic National Convention. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary August 17-20. On the final night of the convention, we will continue to include speeches from Party leaders, rising stars and real people. Tonight will conclude the virtual event with the acceptance of the party nomination by former Vice President Joe Biden, officially completing the Democratic ticket.



In addition, he will be joined by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.



