Comedian Sarah Cooper Brings Donald Trump To The 2020 DNC

Comedian Sarah Cooper Brings Donald Trump To The 2020 DNC

The Trump impersonator talked about the need to fact check the President on voting by mail.

Published 5 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Donald Trump made an appearance during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Well, kind of… he was there in the form of comedian Sarah Cooper, who has gained notoriety for her parodies of the president that have gone viral on social media. 

Cooper typically takes a soundbite from a speech or press conference that Trump has done and mouths the words of him talking. It’s a funny juxtaposition to see his words coming out of her mouth, but tonight, she decided to take a more serious approach. One that focused on how Trump is seemingly spreading misinformation about the vote by mail process. 

RELATED: Keisha Lance Bottoms Quotes Poet Audre Lourde At DNC: ‘Your Silence Will Not Protect You’

In her own words, Cooper said: “I've heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I’ve heard them over, and over, and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic. Here’s the truth: Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can't win fair and square. So whether you plan to vote by mail or in person wearing your mask it is your vote and it’s your right.”

For even more highlights from BET’s coverage of Wednesday night’s official 2020 Democratic National Convention, click here.

Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC