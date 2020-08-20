Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals How Close She Got To Being Biden’s Running Mate

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was on the short list of qualified women to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She is now opening up that unique experience.



In an interview with Atlanta’s WSB-TV, Mayor Bottoms discussed not being selected as Biden’s running mate, “I was actually a little more disappointed than I thought that I would be. Nobody else believed that I was on the short list. I was indeed on the short list.”

The 50-year-old also revealed how close she came to being selected, “I would watch on television and all of the speculation and I would think, ‘Oh they’re so wrong. They have no idea what’s going on in this process,’ because I was having my interviews and turning in documents and I had interviewed with him the Saturday before [the announcement].”

However, she also added, “Just the fact that a mayor of Atlanta could be on the short list for vice president of the United States really speaks to our standing globally and the value that so many people see in our city… It was an incredible process to be a part of just from the historical aspect of it. How many Americans have actually gone through a vice presidential vet? You know, one of those moments, personally, something that was an experience that I will always remember.”



Bottoms was still ecstatic for Sen Kamala Harris. On August 11, she tweeted, “Congratulations to @kamalaharris and @JoeBiden on a fantastic and historic ticket. Now, let’s go win!”