After President Barack Obama’s DNC Speech Trump Has Twitter Tantrum

Trump threw a Twitter tantrum after Michelle Obama’s powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention on August 17. However, President Barack Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech from Philadelphia has caused the current occupant of the White House to go completely ballistic.



During the third night of the DNC, Obama delivered a scathing critique of the Trump administration from Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution, saying, “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”

He continued, “But he never did. For close to four years now, he's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”



Obama also added, “Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't.”

Within minutes of Obama completing his address, Trump began tweeting.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” he tweeted at 10:33 p.m. EST.

Seven minutes later, the president ranted, “WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

Trump also had some words for Sen. Kamala Harris, tweeting, “BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???”

This tweet is another one of Trump’s thousands of lies, Harris specifically said during the primaries that Biden was not a racist.

Watch Obama’s speech below.