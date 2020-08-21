OPINION: Joe Biden’s DNC Speech Was Just Enough To Extinguish The Wildfire That Is Donald Trump

Last night, during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for 2020 presidential election. In his speech, Biden laid out his vision of the current moment, as well as his understanding of the possibilities of the future under his leadership. By nearly all mainstream political standards — except Donald Trump’s, who hate tweeted the entire convention — the speech was a success.

In his remarks, Biden looked motivated, impassioned, and intellectually sharp. While this should be a baseline standard for any party’s standard bearer, this could not be taken for granted in the case of Biden. After several public gaffes, a few less than stellar interviews and, of course, Trump’s relentless personal attacks, there were lingering multiple questions about Biden’s fitness for the grueling job of the presidency.

In his speech, Biden beat back those criticisms by spotlighting the warmth, sincerity, intensity, and charm that has made him such a successful vice president. Regardless of what one may think about Biden’s politics, his strong performance on the biggest night of his political life left many encouraged.

The content of Biden’s speech echoed the spirit of the entire DNC convention. He began by invoking the words of civil rights icon Ella Baker, who said “Give people light and they will find a way.” In doing so, Biden accomplished two things.

First, he signaled a recognition of the importance of Black women to his campaign. Although Black women have always been the backbone of the party, their influence and loyalty has rarely been rewarded. If not for the support of Black women voters in the South, there is a strong chance we would have been watching an acceptance speech from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or Mike Bloomberg last night. For this reason, the nod to Baker was a welcomed gesture.

But of course, Biden must do more than quote Ella Baker. Even selecting Kamala Harris as vice president, is not a sufficient acknowledgment of Black women. Ultimately, Biden must be responsible for policy that helps to reduce violence against women, unequal pay, childbirth mortality rates, evictions, and other structural impediments. But last night’s invocation of Baker’s name signaled that Biden may be willing to listen to the voices and values of Black women.