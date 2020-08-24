Kenosha Shooting: Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Will Represent Jacob Blake

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot several times in his back in front of his children by Kenosha police officers on Sunday (Aug. 23), Attorney Ben Crump announced that the Blake family has retained his services.
A release was issued on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 24) to confirm that the acclaimed Civil Rights Attorney would now represent the family.
“We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets,” Crump said. “Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It’s a miracle he’s still alive.”
RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Jacob Blake Shot In The Back By Wisconsin Police In Front of His Sons
A viral video showed Blake towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. Officers began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. Blake had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene.
RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Wisconsin Governor Issues Statement On Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Front of Sons
Blake was taken to a Milwaukee-area hospital where it is reported that he is in serious condition.
“We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department. How many more these tragic “while Black” tragedies will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of Black lives by the police finally stops?”
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo courtesy of Twitter)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS