Kenosha Shooting: Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Will Represent Jacob Blake

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot several times in his back in front of his children by Kenosha police officers on Sunday (Aug. 23), Attorney Ben Crump announced that the Blake family has retained his services.

A release was issued on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 24) to confirm that the acclaimed Civil Rights Attorney would now represent the family.

“We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets,” Crump said. “Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It’s a miracle he’s still alive.”

