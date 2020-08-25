Republican Speaker Says Cops Are Smart To Target Her Adopted Black Son

Abby Johnson, a controversial anti-choice activist who is a top speaker at this week's Republican National Convention, once said that police would be justified in targeting her Black son because he's "statistically...more likely to commit a violent offense."

Vice News uncovered a video of Johnson, who has a long history of making racist remarks on Twitter and in video blogs, saying it would be “smart” for a police officer to racially profile her adopted biracial son.

“I recognize that I’m gonna have to have a different conversation with Jude than I do with my brown-haired little Irish, very, very pale-skinned, white sons, as they grow up,” Johnson said in a 15-minute video posted to YouTube in late June, after weeks of nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd. The video had since been deleted but was obtained by Vice.

“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” said Johnson, whose husband blogged, in 2015, about adopting their son at his birth. Johnson is white.

“But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man -- and my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys.”

She claimed that police would be justified in profiling her "little brown boy":

“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes," she said.

"So, statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road — as opposed to my white nerdy kids, my white nerdy men walking down the road — because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”

She also added, “So the fact that in his head, he would be more careful around my brown son than my white son, that doesn’t actually make me angry. That makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”

Johnson also had some ignorant and factually incorrect things to say about Black fathers.

Watch the video of her full remarks, below: