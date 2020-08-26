Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Slams RNC And Jacob Blake Police Shooting

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers decided to use his press conference time to address the RNC fear-mongering message and the police shooting of Jacob Blake.



According to ESPN, after his team won against the Dallas Mavericks on August 23, Rivers was asked about Jacob Blake during a video press conference and said, "All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear."

RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Will Represent Jacob Blake



The 58-year-old continued through tears, "It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It's really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I'm so often reminded of my color. It's just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better. It's funny. We protest. They send riot guards. They send people in riot outfits. They go up to Michigan with guns. They're spitting on cops. Nothing happens."



He continued, "The training has to change in the police force. The unions have to be taken down in the police force. My dad was a cop. I believe in good cops. We're not trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We're trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else."

Watch a clip below:

