Black Senate Candidate’s Virtual Event Hacked By Racists Chanting N-Word

Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, held a virtual town hall with the Hall County Georgia Democratic Party and it was attacked by racist hackers. On August 24, Warnock wrote on Twitter, “Tonight a virtual event I attended was targeted by hackers. A hateful few won’t stop us from going everywhere and speaking to everyone. It is more important than ever to hear each other out - that’s what I’ll do in the Senate. Thank you @HallCountyDem for staying in the fight.”

According to 11 Alive, the event was held via Zoom. Hackers crashed the town hall, chanting the N-word and pornography was reportedly shown.



Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Scott Hogan released the following statement, “There is no place for hatred and bigotry in our politics, yet once again in this campaign season, we are seeing a Black candidate come under racist attacks meant to intimidate and shut down his platform. This must not and will not be tolerated. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and I am hopeful that all candidates in this race — regardless of party — will join us in condemning these kinds of racist attacks on Reverend Warnock and make sure to engage in a respectful debate.”

Warnock is challenging Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is the co-owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream and has spoken out against Black Lives Matter.



If Warnock wins, he would become the first Black U.S. Senator in Georgia.

