Sen. Kamala Harris To Respond To Trump’s RNC Address After He Accepts Nomination

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will respond to President Donald Trump's speech on Thursday (Aug. 27) in which he formally accepts the Republican Party’s nomination as candidate for the 2020 election at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.



According to The Hill, Harris will give remarks in Washington D.C. on Trump's “failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout” and also the Democratic candidates’ “Biden-Harris plan to contain COVID-19 and build a different path forward in America.”



Harris’ speech will reportedly serve as the primary response to Trump’s convention speech, the Democrats say. “Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” Harris said last week during the Democratic National Convention.

The Biden campaign is expected to place Harris further into the spotlight as the election draws closer. She is scheduled for three virtual fundraisers, online discussions and most recently wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post on womens’ voting rights.



Harris’ role in the campaign will reportedly be accelerated as the weeks move toward the election and she has been in Washington D.C., working with the campaign on its strategy to defeat the president.

