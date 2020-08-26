Black America Votes: Live Updates From The 2020 Republican National Convention

BET's 2020 Republican National Convention Coverage

Day 3:

Wednesday, August 26, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Republican National Convention kicking off in Charlotte, NC. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary from August 24-27.

Each night, the convention will include speeches from Party leaders, real people and members of the Trump family. The convention stars this evening will be Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. Also on the roster are former NFL player Jack Brewer, who is also a member of Black Voices for Trump, former civil rights activist and president of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina and the National spokesperson for the Douglass Leadership Institute, Clarence Henderson, and Utah's 4th Congressional District candidate Burgess Owens, amongst others.

BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.