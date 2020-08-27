Dawn Davis Named New Editor-In-Chief Of Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit

In June, the editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit magazine, Adam Rapaport, resigned after getting caught in a blackface scandal and complaints from staffers about his racist practices. Now, the powers that be at Conde Nast have named Dawn Davis as the elite food brand’s new editor-in-chief.

Davis is a well-known book publisher who was behind The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae and Pulitzer Prize winning The Known World by Edward P. Jones. She is also the vice president and publisher of 37 Ink, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast said about Davis in a statement to Deadline.com, “A proven trailblazer in publishing and known for her innovative approach, Dawn’s ability to find emerging voices and give them the platforms to transform our society is unparalleled.”

Davis will be reporting to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, artistic director of Condé Nast US and global content advisor for the company, who said in a statement, “Dawn’s work stands out for defining and leading important cultural conversations. She is a trusted voice and supporter of a diverse and inclusive community of writers and she has shone a light on people and stories that need to be told. I am so pleased that she will bring her considerable talent to Bon Appétit.”

Bon Appétit is a perfect match for Davis. The first cookbook she acquired was 1995’s Recipe of Memory: Five Generations of Mexican Cuisine by Mary Lau Valle and Victor M. Valle.

Davis said in a statement, “Like the Bon Appétit brand, I see food at the epicenter of all we do. Food is connected to community and culture, economics and family. Decisions about what we eat and with whom, who produces our food and how, influences almost every aspect of our lives.”



She continued, “I look forward to working with both the talented team at Bon Appétit and with writers and tastemakers to create an array of intriguing and inclusive recipes and stories about the intersections between food and family, culture and commerce for our audiences.”

Davis starts at Bon Appétit on November 2.