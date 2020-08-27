Kyle Rittenhouse, Teen Suspect In Kenosha Protest Killings, Charged With Two Counts Of Homicide

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, now faces two charges of homicide.

According to NBC News, Rittenhouse was arrested by Illinois state police in Antioch, just 15 miles from Kenosha, and initially charged with first degree intentional homicide. The additional charges were filed against the teenager Thursday afternoon by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, including another count of first-degree intentional homicide, as well as first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to Wisconsin court records.

RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Release Statement On Boycotting Game After Jacob Blake Shooting

He is also facing two charges of reckless endangerment, which are also felony counts, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18.

Cell phone video of the incident shows Rittenhouse opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle in the middle of the street crowded with protesters demanding justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police after he attempted to break up a fight on Sunday, August 23.

RELATED: ‘I Am Numb’ Jacob Blake’s Sister Reacts To Her Brother’s Shooting

“I just killed somebody,” Rittenhouse could be heard saying at one point during the shooting rampage that erupted just before midnight on Tuesday (August 25). One victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest, Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A third person suffered gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Blake was shot by police as he approached the driver’s side door of his vehicle that held his three children ages 8, 5, and 3 years old. He is currently in critical condition at a Milwaukee area hospital.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times In The Back Identified

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are still investigating the shooting. Family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a press conference that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and it is not known if he will walk again.