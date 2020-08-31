Elijah McClain Mural Removed

August 24 marked a year since Elijah McClain died after a police encounter in Aurora, Colorado. Now, a mural for McClain has been removed. In June, a mural was painted by Thomas “Detour” Evans on the wall of Epic Brewing in Denver, Colorado. See the mural below.

The mural is now gone.

CBS4 reports they “reached out to Epic Brewing, but it’s not clear why the mural was replaced.”

McClain was walking home from a convenience store on August 24, 2019, when police claim they responded to a call of a “suspicious man” with a ski mask. Officers brutally detained McClain by placing him in a chokehold. Paramedics arrived on the scene and injected him with a large dosage of ketamine to sedate him.

Body camera footage shows McClain being wrestled to the ground, vomiting, crying and gasping “I can’t breathe,” as police detained him. Three days later, he was declared brain dead and an autopsy was found inconclusive.

Earlier this month, McClain’s family filed a federal lawsuit against several Aurora police officers, a paramedic, and a medical director, accusing them of excessive force, failure to provide medical care and negligence.



No one has been charged or arrested for McClain’s death.

