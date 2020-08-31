Trump Supporters Protest In Beverly Hills and Get Violent in Portland

Over the weekend, protests against police violence continued all over the country from Washington, D.C to Portland, Oregon. However, a group of Trump supporters decided to protest in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, August 29.

According to several published reports, about 100 Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Gardens Park, which is in Beverly Hills. It’s not clear what they were protesting but they stomped through the park with massive Trump signs. Counter protesters arrived, causing a clash between the two groups.

The Los Angeles Times reports “a small skirmish broke out and someone from the counter-protest group threw an object at officers,” which made law enforcement declare the gathering unlawful.



No injuries were reported and “one person was arrested for allegedly using threatening language or behavior while interfering with police efforts to break up the crowd,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

See video of the protest below: