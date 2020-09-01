Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Files Lawsuit Against Louisville Police Department

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is now suing the Louisville Police Department after filing a lawsuit with the Jefferson County District Court on Tuesday (Sept. 1). According to The Courier Journal, Walker is claiming that he did not shoot officers on the night police entered his girlfriend’s apartment as has been previously reported.
The use of force ultimately left Taylor shot several times by three plain clothed Louisville Metro Police officers who used a no-knock warrant to enter her home. The encounter, which occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on March 13, killing Taylor.
Although former officer Brett Hankison has been fired, the other two have been reassigned to other departments while the shooting incident is investigated. None of the men have been charged in Taylor’s death.
Steve Romines, Walker's attorney, tells the outlet that evidence backs up Walker's claim. "We know police are firing wildly from various angles," Romines said. "The timeline and evidence at the scene is more indicative of [police] actually shooting [Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly] than it is Kenny Walker."
In addition to his lawsuit, Walker, 28, is also seeking monetary damages from the city of Louisville and LPD for false arrest and imprisonment, battery, assault, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, and negligence as a result of the night of the shooting in March.
“Kenny continues to reel from the death of the love of his life, but he is also the victim and survivor of police misconduct — misconduct that threatens his freedom to this day,” the complaint reads.
This story is still developing and will have additional details when available. Check back to BET.com for updates.
(Photo courtesy of Ju’Niyah Palmer)
