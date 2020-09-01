Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Files Lawsuit Against Louisville Police Department

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is now suing the Louisville Police Department after filing a lawsuit with the Jefferson County District Court on Tuesday (Sept. 1). According to The Courier Journal, Walker is claiming that he did not shoot officers on the night police entered his girlfriend’s apartment as has been previously reported.

The use of force ultimately left Taylor shot several times by three plain clothed Louisville Metro Police officers who used a no-knock warrant to enter her home. The encounter, which occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on March 13, killing Taylor.

Although former officer Brett Hankison has been fired, the other two have been reassigned to other departments while the shooting incident is investigated. None of the men have been charged in Taylor’s death.

