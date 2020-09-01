Chadwick Boseman’s Breakthrough Film ’42’ Coming Back To Theaters

The world is still mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman and Hollywood is finding unique ways to honor him. After a special broadcast of Black Panther, in which the late actor played the lead role, this past weekend, his breakthrough film 42 is getting a re-release in theaters.

According to Variety, AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and other movie houses will begin screening 42 on September 8. Ticket prices will vary but AMC will offer a rate discounted at $5.

42, which grossed nearly $100 million at the box office, starred Boseman as the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, who made history by becoming the first Black man to play for the major leagues. The biopic was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) and also stars Nicole Beharie and Harrison Ford.

Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Ironically, the day he passed away was the 75th anniversary of Brooklyn Dodgers executive Branch Rickey meeting with Jackie Robinson to discuss his future, which would pave the way for him to integrate baseball a year later.

Watch Oscar nominated director Smriti Mundhra interview Chadwick Boseman in 2013 for 42 below:

