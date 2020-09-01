Herman Cain’s Active Twitter Account Deletes Post Questioning COVID-19 Mortality Rate

Written by BET Staff

Even though he is no longer with us, Herman Cain’s Twitter account remains active following his death from coronavirus complications. However, someone is making sure that the late businessman’s content doesn’t reflect Cain’s experiences battling COVID-19. ABC News reports that one tweet in particular from Cain’s account actually challenged the mortality rate of the coronavirus infection. The tweet was posted and then apparently deleted on Sunday night (Aug. 30). Cain’s Twitter, which has been renamed to “The Cain Gang,” is now being run and supervised by his team and family. RELATED: Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19 After Attending Trump's Tulsa Rally

“It looks like the coronavirus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be,” captioned the post in question. The tweet linked to a story by the Western Journal that said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 94 percent of COVID deaths as having co-morbidities, which means there were other underlying health issues contributing to those deaths. The statistic is based on death certificates, which include other contributing factors to someone’s death. However, experts say that it is being misrepresented on social media. Both national and international public health agencies have continuously reported that people with underlying health issues are more susceptible to contracting the virus. An ongoing report by John Hopkins University confirms that more than 180,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. RELATED: Herman Cain Still Hospitalized Three Weeks After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Herman Cain’s death was announced on Twitter on July 30. The unfortunate announcement came just 11 days after Cain's appearance at Trump's Tulsa rally, where he was pictured with a group of other rally attendees who were not wearing masks. His passing was barely acknowledged during last week’s Republican National Convention. For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.