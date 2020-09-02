Trump Interjects, Speaks For Black Pastors During Interview When They’re Asked About Police Violence In Kenosha

Two local Black pastors, James and Sharon Ward, were asked by a journalist at Tuesday’s (September 1) roundtable event with President Donald Trump in Kenosha, Wisconsin if they think that police violence is a systemic issue. Instead of allowing the pastors to respond, Trump interjected his own answer.

CNN reports that the two pastors were the only African Americans at this particular public safety roundtable. The event was following the social unrest in Kenosha, a direct biproduct of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23.

“I don’t believe that,” said Trump. “I think the police do an incredible job and I think you do have some bad apples. You do have the other situation, too, where they’re under tremendous pressure and they don’t handle it well. They call it choking and it happens.”

The President then went on to insinuate that, based on his personal interactions with police, he didn’t see enough evidence to suggest that police violence is a part of a larger, systemic problem in the United States. “I’ve met so many police,” he said. “I have the endorsement of like, so many, maybe everybody.”