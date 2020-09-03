LAPD Scandal: Felony Cases Dismissed Against People Falsely Accused Of Being Gang Members

For months, the Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating multiple officers on suspicion of falsifying information to portray people as gang members. Now, several felony cases against people who were accused of being gang members have been dismissed.



According to The Los Angeles Times, “At least seven cases have been dismissed or recommended for dismissal and another seven are being scrutinized for potential dismissal, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.”

One of the victims of this corrupt behavior from the LAPD was Wesly Williams. In 2016, he was accused of having gang affiliations after cops claim they saw him throw a gun out of his car and he was arrested.

In court docs, Willliams denied being a gang member, The Los Angeles Times reports. However, fearing he would go to prison if he even attempted to fight back, he took a plea deal, claiming “no contest” to the gun charge. He received three years of probation.



However, due to being caught up in the legal system, he lost his job and was homeless. He was about to complete probation when his case was finally dismissed on Aug. 19.

The 31-year-old told The Los Angeles Times, “To be honest, I wasn’t elated because I knew from day one I didn’t have anything to do with having a firearm. I’m glad these officers are facing accountability, but there is a larger issue of racial discrimination by the LAPD and I hope it is addressed one day.”

The investigation was prompted after a San Fernando Valley mother received a written correspondence in early 2019 informing her that her son had been identified as a gang member. Insisting the information was false, she reported it to a supervisor at a nearby police station and an investigation was launched.



Williams’ case could be only the beginning of several cases being dismissed. The two officers in his case, Braxton Shaw and Michael Coblentz, have been charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and multiple counts of filing a false police report and preparing false documentary evidence.