Making False Racist 911 Calls Could Become Hate Crime In California

Calling 911 to harass or make racist claims could soon be considered a hate crime under a bill passed by California lawmakers on Monday (Aug. 31).

These fake 911 calls have been caught on camera and continued to receive viral social media attention that has led to the term, “Karen,” a label given out to mostly white women who have illegitimately called 911 to target Black people.

KTLA-5 reports that the new legislation is a result of countless confrontations nationwide from primarily white people who have chosen to make discriminatory emergency calls to police when crossing paths with a Black person.

The new California bill explains that the perpetrator could be hit with a fine and face jail time.