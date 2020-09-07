Florida Deputy Under Investigation For Choking And Hitting Black Teenager

Terrance Devon Reed III, a 17-year-old in Florida, was recently captured on camera being choked and hit at the Sarasota County Juvenile Assessment Center by deputy Neil Pizzo.

Sheriff Tom Knight has since opened an investigation and placed the cop on leave.

"I feel disappointment. I feel that I am disappointed in what I saw,” he explained, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “In an abundance of caution I put him [Pizzo] on administrative duty. At first blush, it’s the first thing you’re going to see as a reporter; something went wrong."

In a clip that was released that doesn’t feature any audio, Pizzo and Reed are seen speaking for a few moments before the deputy motions toward the teen before walking over to him.

RELATED: Police Caught On Video Punching Then Bodyslamming Black Woman In Michigan

Shortly after standing in front of Reed, both change their body language quickly with Reed appearing to jump to his feet. He then puts his arms to the side as the deputy grabs Reed’s neck and hits him in the face. A struggle subsequently ensues while Deputy Early Matthews arrives and Reed is thrown to the floor by Pizzo.

Reed would be later arrested and charged with contempt of court, probation violation, possession of cocaine, and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church. Reed was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment from injuries he sustained during the shocking incident.

Knight expressed his concern that there was no attempt to de-escalate the situation.

"We are responsible for de-escalating the situation,” he said. “Was the de-escalation practice put into play there? If a deputy is trying to de-escalate and you go hands on and you have a confrontation, what did he attempt to do prior to the physical confrontation to prevent it from happening?"