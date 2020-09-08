Black Mom Of White Daughter Responds To Strangers' Rude Comments In Viral Video

Jeena Wilder hopes to inspire more people of color to adopt.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

When Jeena Wilder, a Black woman, is out and about with her six-year-old daughter, who is white with strawberry blonde hair, they often get sideways glances from strangers. The Houston, Texas resident says most people assume she's the nanny, but few realize that they are mother and daughter.

To answer frequently asked questions and address what she knows a lot of people may be thinking, Wilder and her little girl created a video laying down the facts.

“There were specific questions people would ask like, ‘Are you the nanny? Are you babysitting these kids?’” Wilder told Good Morning America. “No. These are all my children...all four of them.”

Among the more ludicrous questions that comes up, according to Wilder, is "did your husband cheat on you?" The answer to that is a resounding "nope!"

Indeed, Wilder explains, the child (who she doesn't name) is her adopted daughter.

“Instead of thinking of other avenues on how people can become mothers, they automatically assume,” she explained. “It’s saddening.”

Wilder and her husband Drue Wilder fostered the little girl four years ago after her biological parents were no longer able to care for her. The child’s biological parents are related to Drue, so it was a kinship adoption, Wilder said. They officially adopted the child in 2019.

The Wilders also have three biological children who are seven, three and six years old.

When I was younger my mother would get me skin lightening cream to lighten my complexion. She would always pressure me to use to use it because she thought a lighter complexion was more attractive. It was what she was taught as a child. ⁣ I never understood it because I loved my complexion and secretly I was jealous of women who had a darker complexion than me. Every summer I would take every opportunity I could to go to the pool to tan. It would make my mom so angry that I didn’t agree with her idea of beauty but I loved it! I loved how my skin became more even. I loved how I didn’t have to wear foundation or concealer in the summer. I loved how my skin glowed. ⁣ ⁣ It hurts me to know that there will be those who will compare my children skin tones and find one more attractive or more worthy just because it is more lighter than others. ⁣ ⁣ Colorism is real. I will warn my children about the ridiculous standards society says about lighter skin seen as more desirable. I want all of my children to love who they are and that includes their skin color but I also want them to find the beauty of all skin tones.

Wilder frequently talks about transracial adoption on her Instagram page, and hopes to inspire more people of color to adopt. “Then, it will not only be the norm,” she says, “But we will see more children getting adopted.”
 

Watch the adorable video of Jeena Wilder and her daughter, set to Lil Skeet's "Nope Yup," below:
 

Photo by Jeena Wilder via Instagram.

