Black Mom Of White Daughter Responds To Strangers' Rude Comments In Viral Video

When Jeena Wilder, a Black woman, is out and about with her six-year-old daughter, who is white with strawberry blonde hair, they often get sideways glances from strangers. The Houston, Texas resident says most people assume she's the nanny, but few realize that they are mother and daughter.

To answer frequently asked questions and address what she knows a lot of people may be thinking, Wilder and her little girl created a video laying down the facts.

“There were specific questions people would ask like, ‘Are you the nanny? Are you babysitting these kids?’” Wilder told Good Morning America. “No. These are all my children...all four of them.”

Among the more ludicrous questions that comes up, according to Wilder, is "did your husband cheat on you?" The answer to that is a resounding "nope!"

Indeed, Wilder explains, the child (who she doesn't name) is her adopted daughter.

“Instead of thinking of other avenues on how people can become mothers, they automatically assume,” she explained. “It’s saddening.”

Wilder and her husband Drue Wilder fostered the little girl four years ago after her biological parents were no longer able to care for her. The child’s biological parents are related to Drue, so it was a kinship adoption, Wilder said. They officially adopted the child in 2019.

The Wilders also have three biological children who are seven, three and six years old.