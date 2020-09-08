2020 Election Video: Barack Obama Talks to Kamala Harris About Surviving The Campaign Trail

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris caught up with former president Barack Obama to get some advice on weathering the campaign trail as the election enters its final months. In the video call, Harris said that to deal with the rough schedule, daily exercise and Mary J. Blige are two ways she stays motivated.

“I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I’ve had, it’s just the best way to start the day,” Harris told Obama, saying she’s had to substitute liter water bottles for actual weights because they were sold out of them.

Obama himself remembered having to use treadmills in an Iowa beauty salon to get exercise. “...And I’d be walking by and women would be looking, ‘why is this guy there?’“ But he turned to music and asked Harris what’s on her playlist.

“I’ve got my playlist,” the California senator said. “You know I love some Mary J. Blige.” But she also said that she takes a break in the day to Facetime with “the kids in my life and get a sense of the world through their eyes.”